City in Pennsylvania Ranked as Top Spot for Singles in the US

A recent study personal finance company WalletHub has revealed that one city in Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the top cities for singles in the United States. The study, titled “Best & Worst Cities for Singles,” evaluated 182 cities across various dimensions such as economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

Among the cities that were assessed, Pittsburgh emerged as the 18th overall best spot for singles, maintaining its ranking from the previous year. This finding aligns with another WalletHub report that stated Pennsylvania ranked as the fifth overall most romantic state in the country, however, Philadelphia, another city in Pennsylvania, only ranked 82nd on the list.

The study considered metrics such as restaurant-meal costs, nightlife options per capita, safety, and the share of single populations. The city that claimed first place on the list is Seattle, Washington, which also secured the third position for dating opportunities. On the other hand, Columbia, Maryland, came in last.

According to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, the city in which someone resides can significantly impact their love life. Cities with a high population of singles and abundant activities are more likely to provide opportunities to meet someone with similar interests and go on higher-quality dates. Additionally, in the current economy, cities that offer inexpensive restaurants, venues, and free things to do are particularly attractive.

So if you’re single and looking for love, consider heading over to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where you’ll find a vibrant scene and ample opportunities to meet like-minded individuals.