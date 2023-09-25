Arrests Made in Rental and Construction Fraud Scheme on Prince Edward Island

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a rental and construction fraud scheme on Prince Edward Island. Kelly Giroux of Stratford, P.E.I., has been charged with seven counts of fraudulently taking money for rental properties and one count of fraudulently taking money for construction work. Another person is expected to be charged soon. The investigation, conducted the RCMP, spanned approximately six months and resulted in the charges relating to incidents in April, August, and September.

The fraud involved a common rental scam where potential tenants are asked to pay a damage deposit and their first month’s rent in advance. However, they do not receive the promised apartment and are unable to recover their money. In this particular case, the alleged fraudsters were able to show a property, making it slightly different from typical rental scams. RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore advised individuals searching for rental properties to be cautious and gather as much information as possible, including speaking with other tenants and checking references.

The total losses reported victims in connection with these charges amount to nearly $50,000. The police investigation highlights the importance of exercising caution and due diligence in any financial transaction, especially when it involves rental properties or construction work.

