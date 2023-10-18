An Atlanta Woman Goes Viral for Eating 48 Oysters on a Date and Getting Stuck with the Bill

An Atlanta woman, who goes the username EquanaB on TikTok, recently gained viral fame after posting a video of herself eating 48 oysters on a date. The video has garnered over 5 million views, 400,000 likes, and 27,000 comments, sparking a debate about who should pay for a meal on a date.

EquanaB explained that she had been pursued a man who finally asked her out for drinks. They met at Fontaine’s Oyster House, where the restaurant was offering a special on a platter of oysters for $15. EquanaB proceeded to order four platters, much to the surprise of her date.

Fontaine’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, stated that while it is not uncommon for people to take advantage of the restaurant’s special, it was impressive to see a single woman eat that many oysters. EquanaB can be heard loudly slurping away at the oysters in the video.

However, things took a turn for the worse when EquanaB’s date excused himself to use the restroom and never returned. EquanaB was left stunned, realizing that he had snuck out without paying his share of the bill.

Feeling betrayed, EquanaB confronted her date over text, expressing her disappointment in his behavior. He offered to pay for the drinks he had ordered, but she was still upset about being left to foot the bill on her own.

The video received mixed reactions from TikTok users. Some defended EquanaB, believing that her date should have been responsible for his portion of the bill. Others, however, criticized her for ordering so much food and viewed her actions as excessive and unhealthy.

In the end, EquanaB’s viral video serves as a lesson about the importance of mutual respect and responsibility when it comes to dating etiquette. While it may be enticing to take advantage of restaurant specials, it is essential to consider the impact of our actions on others.

