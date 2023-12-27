Oxford Police Department Addresses Controversial Incident, Conducting Impartial Investigation

The Oxford Police Department in Ohio recently released a statement regarding a security camera video that surfaced showing an incident involving one of its officers and a Miami University student. The department acknowledged the concerns raised the video and assured the public that an impartial investigation into the use of force would be conducted.

The video, which was shared on TikTok a relative of the individual involved, captured the moment when the officer, identified as Matthew Blauvelt, allegedly struck the student. The incident took place at Brick Street, a local bar, following a report of assault on the bar manager. According to the police, the officer found the student resisting arrest and had to wait for additional assistance before handcuffing him.

As a result of the incident, Officer Blauvelt has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The student involved has been issued a summons for charges including assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, and underage intoxication.

The bar, Brick Street, expressed regret over the negative attention received on social media and emphasized that both the victim and their staff should not be subjected to misinformation. They highlighted the volatile nature of such situations, where emotions can quickly escalate and innocent individuals can become caught in the middle.

The incident has also sparked concerns within the community, with the Oxford NAACP voicing their disturbance and emphasizing the importance of transparency throughout the investigation. The organization is dedicated to protecting civil rights and advocating for justice for all residents of the greater Oxford community.

While the TikTok video has gained significant attention, it is crucial for the investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure fairness and accountability. The Oxford Police Department is committed to maintaining transparency and addressing any potential civil rights violations that may have occurred.