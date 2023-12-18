Teenager Sentenced to Life in Prison for Deadly School Shooting

A 17-year-old who carried out a tragic school shooting in Michigan two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge described the incident as a “true act of terrorism” and imposed the maximum sentence allowed.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time, opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four of his classmates and injuring seven others. The judge, after reading statements from survivors and those affected the crimes, noted that Crumbley had expressed in his journal his desire to see the impact of his actions and to gain notoriety. The judge also expressed particular horror at the execution-like murder of one victim and the shooting of another already wounded student.

During the court hearing, 31 victim impact statements were delivered, most of them personally loved ones of the victims. The mother of one of the victims expressed some solace in the fact that Crumbley had not taken his own life, as is often the case with mass shooters, and instead would have to face a lifetime behind bars.

Crumbley, in a brief statement to the court, took responsibility for the murders and expressed a desire to become a better person while in prison. However, the judge determined that he did not show potential for rehabilitation and sentenced him to life without parole.

The devastating impact of the shooting on the community and the victims’ families was evident in the emotional statements given in court. One survivor described the physical and mental pain she had endured for the past 738 days, including living with survivor’s guilt.

The tragic incident has left deep emotional wounds on everyone at Oxford High School, with parents and loved ones expressing their grief over the opportunities lost due to the shooter’s actions.