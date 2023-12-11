Dog Owner Surprised as “Miniature” Dog Keeps Growing

A TikTok user named @_richmond_sausage_ recently discovered that her supposedly “miniature” dachshund was not so miniature after all. In a video she shared on the platform, she compared the size of her dog, Richmond, when she first got him to his current size, and the difference is astonishing.

Initially, the owner believed that she had purchased a miniature dachshund, a smaller version of the regular breed. Mini dachshunds typically weigh up to 11 pounds and grow to around 5 or 6 inches tall. In contrast, standard dachshunds can weigh between 16 to 32 pounds and stand at a height of 8 or 9 inches.

In the TikTok video, the owner holds up Richmond with one arm in front of a mirror to show his small size. But in the second clip, she can barely hold him up with both arms and jokingly asks, “Whose horse is that?” It’s clear that Richmond has grown significantly larger than expected.

Interestingly, it seems that this dog owner is not alone in her experience. Many other people shared similar stories in the comments. One person revealed that their “mini” dachshund weighed a whopping 36 pounds, while another had one that weighed 17 pounds. It appears that some breeders or sellers may falsely advertise miniature dachshunds, leading to surprises for unsuspecting owners.

Despite the unexpected growth, the owner doesn’t seem to mind. She expressed her love for Richmond, referring to him as her “Cumberland sausage.” She even mentioned that Richmond might be a “tweenie,” a term used to describe dachshunds that are larger than a miniature but not quite standard size.

While the owner hasn’t commented on the breed discrepancy, it’s clear that she adores her dog regardless of his size. And judging the response to her video, many others find Richmond’s growth spurt both surprising and amusing.

As always, it’s important for prospective dog owners to do thorough research and ask breeders or sellers for accurate information about the expected size and characteristics of the dog they are purchasing.