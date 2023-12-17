Landlord Accused of Eviction Attempts Refusing Rent Payments

Summary: A Saratoga County landlord, Michael Giovanone, who owns a mobile home park, has been accused of trying to evict tenants refusing to cash their rent payments. Tenant Brittany Rowlison’s attorney, Adriel Colon-Casiano, has claimed that Giovanone returned the checks uncashed and subsequently issued an eviction notice for nonpayment. Giovanone has been attempting to clear out tenants to expand his neighboring vehicle storage facility. The courts have intervened, ordering that future rent payments be made to the county treasurer. Rowlison has complied and paid back rent, while Colon-Casiano sought to adjourn the proceedings to a later date. Giovanone has faced multiple complaints from tenants about threats and intimidation and has been directed the state Attorney General to cease harassing tenants. He must allow tenants to remain on the property until 2026 and provide them with renewal leases each year. Despite this, Giovanone has filed a legal action to demand that the town of Saratoga’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board review his plans to expand his storage business into the mobile home park. Tenants have also reported issues with receiving their stipend payments. One tenant claimed that the stipend was only given after signing a nondisclosure agreement and that some of the money was considered a loan. Giovanone has yet to comment on the accusations.

Landlord Faces Allegations of Refusing Rent Payments to Evict Tenants

