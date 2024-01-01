Panthers Owner David Tepper Displays Frustration During Game

In a recent incident during a Carolina Panthers game, owner David Tepper demonstrated his frustration tossing a drink towards the crowd. The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, shows Tepper throwing the beverage in a plastic cup against a countertop before walking away.

The reason behind Tepper’s actions remains unknown, as it is unclear if a fan had done anything to upset him. However, following the drink toss, a fan can be seen standing on their chair, looking angrily towards Tepper’s suite.

Various Panthers beat reporters shared the video, and the league was contacted for comment. Despite this, the NFL issued a statement from spokesman Brian McCarthy, stating, “We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time.”

Tepper and the Panthers front office have already made changes this season firing head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games. However, during Tepper’s press conference about these moves, columnist Scott Fowler claimed to be “getting frozen out of asking a question.”

Before the game, another video surfaced of Tepper on the field, interacting with a fan holding a sign that read, “2-13, I never missed a game.” This exchange seemed more amicable, showcasing a connection between Tepper and a dedicated fan.

Despite the Panthers’ disappointing 2-14 season, they did not hold the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft as they had traded up to select Bryce Young as the number one overall pick. Young faced a challenging game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 19-of-32 passes for 112 yards and an interception.

In conclusion, the incident involving David Tepper throwing a drink during the game highlights a moment of frustration for the Panthers owner. While the exact cause of his actions remains unknown, it adds to the off-field drama surrounding the team this season.