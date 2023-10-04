Naomi Sharon Opens Up About Her Journey with OVO Sound

Naomi Sharon, the talented Caribbean-Dutch singer, recently shared her experience as the latest signee of OVO Sound, Drake’s record label. In a recent interview with NME, she expressed her initial disbelief when Drake messaged her on Instagram, offering her a record deal.

Sharon admitted that she took Drake’s message seriously but wasn’t sure if it would materialize into anything significant. She couldn’t believe that she would end up at OVO Sound, one of the most prestigious labels in the industry.

Drake expressed his interest in Sharon’s music and asked her to send him some of her songs. At the time, she only had three songs released. However, her talent caught Drake’s attention, and he saw potential in her.

Sharon’s debut album, titled “Obsidian,” is set to release on October 20th. She was surprised OVO Sound’s hands-off approach during the album’s development. The label encouraged her to make as many songs as possible, allowing her creativity to flourish. However, Sharon personally felt that she needed a goal and a set timeline, so she decided to challenge herself to complete the album in just three weeks.

While it is unclear whether all three songs from her previous EP, “Definition of Love,” will be included in “Obsidian,” Sharon recently released a captivating live rendition of the title track from the EP.

Naomi Sharon’s journey with OVO Sound showcases her raw talent and the trust that Drake and the label have in her abilities. Fans eagerly await the release of “Obsidian” to experience her unique sound and musical vision.

Definitions:

– OVO Sound: OVO Sound is a record label founded Canadian rapper Drake in 2012.

– EP: An EP (Extended Play) is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but fewer tracks than a full album.

Source: NME