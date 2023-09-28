Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team Returns to India for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s men’s cricket team is set to compete in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India, marking their return to the country after a seven-year gap. Led captain Babar Azam, the team arrived in Hyderabad on September 27 via Dubai and will be staying there for a couple of weeks.

Prior to the main tournament matches, Pakistan will engage in two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3, respectively, at Hyderabad. Their first match in the main tournament will be against the Netherlands on October 6, followed a match against Sri Lanka on October 10, both at the same venue.

The Pakistan cricket team was warmly welcomed in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana State, and the players were appreciative of the crowd response. Many of them were visiting India for the first time and were amazed the love and support they received.

Captain Babar Azam took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing a story with the caption, “Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad!” His post quickly went viral on the internet. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan, two other prominent players, also expressed their delight and appreciation for the warm reception on their Instagram accounts.

Videos of fans cheering for the Pakistan men’s cricket team have been circulating on various social media platforms, showing the immense excitement and passion surrounding their arrival.

After their matches in Hyderabad, Pakistan will travel to Ahmedabad, where they will face India at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

