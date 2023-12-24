Meta’s Oversight Board Reverses Auto-Removal of Social Media Posts Amidst Israel-Hamas War

The Oversight Board of social media company Meta, responsible for handling appeals of content moderation decisions, has made a significant decision regarding the auto-removal of two posts related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. The board conducted an expedited review and has reversed Meta’s initial decision to remove both posts from Instagram and Facebook.

The first post on Instagram contained a video capturing the aftermath of the Al Shifa Hospital bombing in Gaza. Meta had automatically removed the post, citing a violation of its Violent and Graphic Content Policy. However, the Oversight Board disagreed, stating that while the graphic nature of the visuals could be disturbing, the post’s predominantly political language aligned with the current content guidelines. The board concluded that the post should include a warning for graphic imagery and an age restriction.

The second post on Facebook featured a video allegedly showing an Israeli hostage being taken Hamas. Meta had auto-removed the post, citing a violation of its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals Policy. The Oversight Board found that the post should have been allowed to remain with a content warning and age restriction. Additionally, they criticized Meta for excluding the post from algorithmic recommendations even after it was reinstated.

The board’s decisions shed light on the potential pitfalls of automated content moderation during crisis situations. It emphasized the importance of sufficient human oversight to prevent the erroneous removal of speech that may be of significant public interest. In both cases, the initial removal and the rejection of the users’ appeals were made without human review, solely based on classifier scores.

Furthermore, the Oversight Board expressed concerns about Meta’s lack of transparency in its approach to content moderation policies. They highlighted the company’s evolving and seemingly arbitrary rollout of new policies during the conflict. The board questioned whether certain measures, such as permitting the sharing of imagery of designated attacks, were part of Meta’s Crisis Policy Protocol or improvised responses to unfolding events.

Meta has responded to the decisions stating their commitment to prioritizing both expression and safety on their platforms. However, this is not the first time Meta has faced criticism for its content moderation practices. Previous incidents, such as allegations of contributing to human rights abuses in Ethiopia and failure to address hate speech against the Rohingya community, have raised concerns about Meta’s approach to moderation during times of conflict.