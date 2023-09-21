A Little-Known TikTok Trick: Watch Videos at 2x Speed

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has a hidden trick that allows users to maximize their time on the app. This trick, which was recently brought to light technology publication Pocket-Lint, enables users to watch TikTok videos at double the speed.

On TikTok, videos can range from 15 seconds to three minutes in length, and sometimes we don’t want to sit through the entire video. Some videos may even have fillers before getting to the main point. This is where the 2x speed feature comes in handy.

Notably, TikTok has not officially announced this feature, so many users are unaware of its existence. However, implementing the trick is super easy. First, make sure your TikTok app is updated to the latest version. Then, find a video that you want to watch at double speed.

To activate the 2x speed feature, simply tap and hold either the left or right side of your screen. Keep your finger pressed for a moment, and you will see the 2x speed icon appear. This indicates that the video is now playing at twice the speed.

By utilizing this feature, you can save time while still being able to understand and enjoy the content of the video. It becomes particularly useful when there are numerous videos waiting for you to scroll through. With the ability to watch videos at double speed, you can breeze through more content in less time.

In conclusion, the TikTok trick of watching videos at 2x speed is a game-changer for users who want to make the most out of their time on the app. It is simple to implement and allows you to skip through videos that may have unnecessary fillers. So, update your TikTok app and start enjoying videos at an accelerated pace!

Sources:

– Pocket-Lint (www.pocket-lint.com)