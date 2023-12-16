Frito: A Spunky Canine in Need of a Forever Home

Frito, a lively and outgoing dog from the Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) animal shelter in Illinois, has captured the hearts of viewers on TikTok. In a recent video shared the shelter, Frito is seen joyfully running around an empty yard with a toy in her mouth. The heartwarming clip has garnered attention, shining a light on the issue of social isolation faced dogs in shelters.

Research has shown that human interaction plays a crucial role in reducing stress levels in shelter dogs. A study published in PeerJ revealed that spending time with humans can significantly lower cortisol levels, ultimately improving the well-being of the animals. However, the reality is that millions of pets are surrendered to shelters each year in the United States. In January 2023 alone, pet shelters took in over 46,000 dogs and cats, an increase compared to the previous year.

Fortunately, Frito’s story has a positive outcome. After being brought to the shelter as a stray, Frito has found a temporary home through the shelter’s Unicorn Foster Program. This program, supported the Best Friends Animal Society, aims to find suitable placements for dogs like Frito who may have specific needs or are struggling in a shelter environment.

Described as a “spunky girl,” Frito is full of energy and loves playing with other dogs and stuffed toys. She is now awaiting her forever home, where she can bring laughter and joy to her future family. The viral video has elicited an outpouring of support and well-wishes from viewers, who are hoping that Frito will soon find her loving family.

Frito’s story highlights the importance of adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation efforts in minimizing euthanasia rates in animal shelters. It is a reminder that every dog deserves a chance to find a loving and permanent home. To share your own pet’s adorable moments, you can submit videos and pictures to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in Newsweek’s Pet of the Week lineup. Let’s all work together to give animals like Frito the future they deserve.