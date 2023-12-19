Breaking Free from the Approval Trap: Embracing Self-Validation

In today’s competitive and fast-paced work environment, seeking approval from others has become almost second nature to many professionals. However, constantly relying on external validation can hinder personal growth and independence. Letting go of this need for constant approval does not imply becoming indifferent or detached from our work. Instead, it means finding a balance between caring for others’ opinions and cultivating self-validation.

As effective leaders, we must strike a harmonious blend of empathy and decisiveness, conviction and compassion, as well as warmth and strength. To achieve this balance and mitigate an excessive need for approval, consider the following strategies:

1) Engage in a personal gut check: When faced with a decision, pause and reflect. Ask yourself, “Am I making this choice because it aligns with my beliefs and values, or am I solely seeking validation from others?” By reconnecting with our inner compass, we can ensure that our actions are authentic and purposeful.

2) Cultivate independent thinking: Before seeking others’ opinions, take time to formulate your own viewpoints. Building confidence in our ability to think critically allows us to value our own perspectives, even if they differ from the consensus. Remember that your unique insights can offer fresh solutions and perspectives.

3) Apply the “so what?” test: When a decision or action is driven the desire for approval, ask yourself, “So what? What is the true significance of gaining this particular approval?” Often, we realize that seeking validation merely for the sake of it holds little value in the grand scheme of things. Instead, shift the focus towards the meaningful impact your work can have.

4) Patience in responding: In the face of contentious or emotionally charged issues, refrain from impulsively reacting. Give yourself the gift of time waiting 24 hours before responding. This practice allows us to reflect on our emotions, consider different viewpoints, and respond with clarity and composure.

5) Honor self-commitments: Just as it’s essential to keep promises to others, it is equally vital to honor the commitments we make to ourselves. Prioritize self-care, personal growth, and setting boundaries. By valuing our own needs, we project a sense of confidence and self-assurance.

By implementing these strategies, we can break free from the approval trap and embrace self-validation. Remember, seeking external validation will always be a fleeting pursuit, but belief in oneself will offer a lasting sense of fulfillment and personal growth.