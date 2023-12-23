Over-Inflating Tires: Risks and Impact on Safety

Summary: Over-inflating tires can have detrimental effects on safety and tire longevity, debunking the misconception that it improves traction. Tire experts warn that over-inflated tires wear out faster, reduce traction, and increase the risk of accidents. It also compromises ride quality and comfort.

When it comes to wintertime driving, many drivers take measures to prepare for the challenging conditions. While some focus on winterizing their cars and keeping emergency kits, others pay close attention to their tires. However, there is a common misconception that over-inflating tires can improve traction. But experts emphasize that this belief is not only incorrect but also hazardous.

Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express, Larry Sutton, explains that over-inflating tires significantly reduces tire lifespan. It causes wear on the center of the tires much faster than the rest, resulting in the loss of thousands of miles of use on each tire. Moreover, over-inflation decreases traction and compromises driver safety, increasing the risk of accidents.

Hunter Brabham, a category manager at CarParts.com, further emphasizes the dangers of over-inflating tires. He dispels the notion that it can save costs or fuel, stating that it actually reduces handling and increases the chances of a tire blowout. Additionally, the uneven wear on over-inflated tires leads to a decline in ride quality, making drivers and passengers less comfortable during journeys.

However, it is important to note that a slight deviation from the recommended tire pressure is not cause for immediate concern. While the best performance is achieved when using the manufacturer’s recommended PSI, exceeding it a few PSI does not pose significant risks. Larry Sutton advises that anything over 10 PSI above the recommended level can result in tire wear and loss of traction for most passenger tires. To find the recommended tire pressure, drivers can refer to a placard located inside the driver’s side door jamb.

In conclusion, over-inflating tires not only reduces their lifespan but also compromises safety and ride quality. It is essential for drivers to understand the potential risks and adhere to the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure for optimal performance and safety on the road.