Ohio Records Successful White-Tailed Deer Gun Hunting Season

In the recent white-tailed deer gun hunting season in Ohio, a total of 70,118 deer were harvested, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The season concluded on Sunday, Dec. 3, with hunters checking 25,044 antlered deer and 45,074 antlerless deer. The latter category includes does and button bucks.

Among the counties, Coshocton County had the highest number of deer harvested, with 2,441, followed Tuscarawas with 2,260 and Ashtabula with 2,189. In fact, Coshocton County has consistently led the state in deer harvest, recording 2,457 deer checked in 2022.

Looking at the larger picture, the three-year average for deer harvest during the seven-day gun season stands at 71,322 statewide. This demonstrates the enduring popularity and success of the hunting season in Ohio.

In addition to the gun hunting season, there have been considerable achievements in the 2023 deer season overall. When combining the results of both archery and firearm hunting, hunters have taken a total of 167,732 deer as of Sunday, Dec. 3.

The hunting opportunities continue, with an upcoming weekend of deer gun hunting scheduled for Dec. 16-17. Following that, the muzzleloader season will take place from Jan. 6-9, 2024. As for archery enthusiasts, they still have time to enjoy the season, which remains open until Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting season has proven to be successful, not only from a recreational standpoint but also in terms of maintaining balanced deer populations and ecosystem management.