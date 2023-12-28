Interest in “Everything App” Varies Around the World

In a recent global poll conducted YouGov, individuals were asked if they would be interested in using an “everything app” – a multi-purpose unified application that combines social media, messaging, shopping, food delivery, transportation, and more. The results showed that 50% of respondents expressed interest in such an app, while 37% were not keen on the idea. However, when analyzing the data country, significant variations were observed.

Singapore stood out as the country with the third highest number of respondents (73%) expressing interest in using an “everything app,” following Indonesia (88%) and the United Arab Emirates (78%). India and Mexico also ranked high, with 70% of respondents from these countries showing interest.

In contrast, the United States and several European countries displayed lower interest in the concept. Denmark had the lowest positive response, with only 27% of participants showing interest. The figures in the US (29%), Germany (30%), Great Britain (32%), and Sweden (36%) were also relatively low.

Interestingly, the poll also revealed that more men (67%) expressed interest in using a “super app” compared to women (59%). Additionally, respondents aged 18 to 24 showed a more positive inclination towards the concept.

The availability and success of existing “super apps” in different regions may contribute to these varying levels of interest. For example, Grab, a popular app in Southeast Asia, started with ride-hailing and expanded to include food delivery and digital payments. Tata Neu, India’s first super app, offers a wide range of services, including shopping, travel bookings, healthcare, and food ordering. China’s WeChat is another notable example, providing an extensive range of features such as messaging, video conferencing, gaming, mobile payment, and more.

Companies looking to market or partner with an “everything app” can take these regional differences into consideration to better target their audiences. The survey results provide insights into which markets are more open to the concept and which may require more convincing.