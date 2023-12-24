Social Media Abandonment Expected to Rise 2025 Due to Misinformation and Toxic User Bases

According to a recent survey conducted Gartner, more than half of consumers are projected to abandon or significantly limit their interactions with social media platforms 2025. The study cites the spread of misinformation, toxic user bases, and the prevalence of bots as the main reasons behind this trend.

The survey revealed that 53 percent of consumers believe that the current state of social media has deteriorated compared to previous years. Many express concerns about the impact of anticipated GenAI use in social media, with over 70 percent agreeing that greater integration of AI technology will harm the overall user experience.

As a result, users are actively trying to reduce their use of social media platforms. They are sharing less of their personal lives and content compared to a few years ago. This shift in behavior necessitates a refocus of customer acquisition and loyalty retention strategies for marketers.

Interestingly, a subset of consumers will seek out AI-free brands and interactions due to mistrust and lack of confidence in AI’s abilities. These brands will prioritize a more human positioning, distancing themselves from perceptions of impersonal and homogeneous AI-powered businesses.

Furthermore, in the next decade, brands’ organic search traffic is expected to decrease 50 percent or more as consumers embrace generative AI-powered search. This rapid adoption of GenAI in search engines will disrupt CMOs’ ability to effectively utilize organic search to drive sales. CMOs must prepare for this disruption in order to adapt their strategies accordingly.

With the rise of misinformation, toxic user bases, and the potential impact of AI on user experience, it is clear that social media platforms need to address these issues in order to retain users and gain their trust. The future of social media relies on creating a safe and authentic environment for users to engage in meaningful interactions.