Consumers Fleeing Social Media Due to Disinformation and Toxicity

A recent survey conducted Gartner has revealed that more than 50% of consumers will either quit or drastically reduce their engagement with social media platforms 2025. The primary reasons for this exodus are the widespread dissemination of misinformation, the toxic user bases, and the prevalence of bots.

The survey found that 53% of consumers believe that social media has deteriorated when compared to previous years. Concerns about the negative impact of the anticipated use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), specifically GenAI, in social media are also prevalent. Over 70% of respondents believe that greater integration of GenAI will harm the user experience.

Senior Principal Researcher in the Gartner Marketing Practice, Emily Weiss, commented on the findings, stating, “Social media remains a top investment channel for digital marketing, but consumers are actively trying to limit their use. Many individuals are sharing less personal content compared to a few years ago. As the landscape and experience of social media change, chief marketing officers (CMOs) must adapt their strategies to acquire and retain customers.”

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted that some consumers are seeking out AI-free brands and interactions due to mistrust and lack of confidence in AI’s abilities. This shift in consumer behavior has given rise to a concept known as “acoustic,” where certain brands prioritize a more human touch to distinguish themselves from the perception of impersonal and homogeneous AI-powered businesses.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of GenAI in search engines will lead to a significant disruption in CMOs’ ability to utilize organic search to drive sales. Gartner predicts that brands’ organic search traffic will decrease 50% or more 2028 as consumers embrace generative AI-powered search. CMOs are urged to prepare for this disruption and adapt their organic search strategies accordingly.

In conclusion, the survey highlights the growing concerns among consumers regarding disinformation, toxicity, and AI integration in social media. As consumers seek a more authentic and personalized experience, brands and marketers must reassess their strategies to address these changing dynamics.