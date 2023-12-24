Consumers Increasingly Distrusting Social Media and AI, Changing Marketing Landscape

A recent survey conducted Gartner reveals that more than 50 percent of consumers are expected to limit or completely cease their interactions with social media platforms 2025. The widespread dissemination of misinformation, toxic user bases, and the prevalence of bots are the key factors contributing to this trend. According to the survey, 53 percent of consumers believe that social media has significantly deteriorated compared to previous years.

One of the main concerns that consumers have is the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) integration, especially with the anticipated use of AI-generated content. Over 70 percent of consumers agree that greater integration of AI into social media will negatively affect the user experience. This sentiment reflects a growing mistrust and lack of confidence in AI’s abilities.

Emily Weiss, a Senior Principal Researcher at Gartner Marketing Practice, emphasizes that social media remains a top investment channel for digital marketing. However, consumers are actively trying to limit their usage due to the changing nature of social media and their experience on these platforms. Many consumers are sharing less of their personal lives and content compared to a few years ago.

In response to the increasing distrust in AI, some brands are choosing to position themselves as more human-centric and distance themselves from AI-powered businesses. This approach, known as the “acoustic” concept, aims to address the perception of AI as impersonal and homogeneous. Certain brands are deliberately shunning AI and prioritizing human interaction to build trust with their customers.

Furthermore, Gartner predicts that 2028, brands’ organic search traffic will decrease 50 percent or more as consumers embrace generative AI-powered search. The rapid adoption of AI in search engines will disrupt the ability of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) to rely on organic search to drive sales. CMOs must prepare for this disruption and adapt their strategies accordingly.

In conclusion, consumer mistrust in social media and AI is leading to a significant change in the marketing landscape. Brands need to reassess their customer acquisition and loyalty retention strategies to address the evolving preferences and concerns of consumers. The integration of AI and the rise of generative AI-powered search will continue to shape the future of digital marketing.