Tech Layoffs Continue to Rise as AI Threatens Jobs

According to recent data, tech companies globally are facing the pressure to cut costs as generative AI technology threatens millions of jobs. The holiday season, which was previously spared from layoffs in 2021 and 2022, is no longer a safe haven for employees. The tech industry has witnessed a significant increase in layoffs, with over 425,000 employees being sacked in the past two years.

The macroeconomic conditions have been cited as the primary reason for these job cuts, forcing companies to reevaluate their workforce. In 2023 alone, 1,178 tech companies have laid off 260,771 employees, marking a worrisome trend in the industry. Retail-tech, consumer-tech, and fintech sectors have been hit the hardest, leading to widespread job losses.

Several prominent tech companies have recently announced layoffs to reduce costs and streamline operations. Paytm, a leading digital payment platform, made the difficult decision to let go of over 1,000 employees. Social media platform ShareChat has also asked approximately 15% of its workforce, or 200 employees, to leave as part of a strategic restructuring.

The repercussions of AI advancements are being felt across the industry. Game streaming platform Loco has cut 36% of its workforce, while edtech platforms Adda247 and Byju’s have laid off hundreds of employees across various verticals. Even Google-backed companies are not immune, with Adda247 eliminating over 250-300 positions.

This surge in layoffs has had a devastating impact on the job market, with an average of 582 employees losing their jobs every day in the past two years. The implications of this trend extend beyond individual companies and have far-reaching consequences for the global workforce.

As technology continues to evolve and automate tasks traditionally performed humans, businesses are forced to make tough decisions to survive in a highly competitive market. The rise of generative AI poses a significant threat to jobs, prompting both startups and established tech giants to reevaluate their workforce needs.

Moving forward, the tech industry will need to strike a balance between harnessing the power of AI while ensuring the well-being and livelihood of its employees. The ongoing wave of layoffs highlights the urgency for governments, businesses, and individuals to adapt to the changing technological landscape and find innovative solutions to preserve jobs and livelihoods.