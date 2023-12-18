9 Tons of Cocaine Seized in San Diego, Disrupting Drug Cartel Operations

A staggering amount of cocaine, weighing over 9 tons and valued at approximately $239 million, was confiscated and unloaded in San Diego earlier this week. This significant drug seizure resulted from six separate smuggling attempts, with the illegal substances being intercepted off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America the U.S. Coast Guard.

In the most substantial operation, Coast Guard Cutter Waesche successfully recovered over 5,500 pounds of cocaine on November 20th. The drugs were found concealed on a narco-submarine. Captain Robert Mohr, commanding officer of the Waesche, emphasized the extraordinary nature of this interdiction since it marked the first time in over three years that a semi-submersible vessel was intercepted in the Eastern Pacific.

The U.S. Coast Guard operates eight ships of this class, known as National Security Cutters, to support maritime security and defense missions. Based in Alameda, California, the Waesche plays a crucial role in combating drug smuggling activities in the region. Another vessel involved in the operations, the Coast Guard Active, retrieved close to 4,000 pounds of cocaine throughout two separate operations.

According to statistics provided U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 40 tons of cocaine were seized in 2023. While marijuana and methamphetamines rank higher in terms of drug seizures, cocaine remains a significant concern due to its harmful effects and association with large-scale criminal organizations.

Acknowledging the Coast Guard’s relentless efforts, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California, Tara McGrath, expressed gratitude for their crucial role in combating drug cartels. Recognizing the impact of this seizure, McGrath highlighted that the prevention of nearly 9 tons of cocaine from reaching American streets would undoubtedly save lives and limit the flow of money into cartel operations.

It is worth noting that in 2019, one of the most substantial drug seizures in U.S. history took place, with 15,000 kilos of cocaine, equivalent to $1 billion, being recovered at a Philadelphia shipping port. These seizures highlight the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to disrupt these illegal operations and protect communities from the harmful consequences of drug abuse.