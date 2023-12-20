Massive Drug Seizure Reveals Alarming Increase in Cocaine Trafficking

Law enforcement agencies have intercepted a staggering nine tons of cocaine in the past month, shedding light on the alarming rise in cocaine trafficking. The estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds $239 million. Stretching across six separate smuggling events, the drugs were recovered off the coasts of South America, Central America, and Mexico two US Coast Guard (USCG) vessels.

The most significant seizure, weighing over 5,500 pounds, occurred on November 20th when the USCG Cutter Waesche intercepted a narco-submarine. Notably, this marked the first semi-submersible interdiction in over three years in the Eastern Pacific, according to Captain Robert Mohr, commanding officer of the Waesche. The Waesche, a 418-foot National Security Cutter, is one of eight ships in its class dedicated to maritime homeland security and defense missions, with its home port in Alameda, California.

Additionally, the USCG Cutter Active, a smaller vessel primarily deployed for law enforcement and search-and-rescue missions, played a vital role in recovering almost 4,000 pounds of cocaine from two of the smuggling operations.

These recent busts highlight the escalating nature of cocaine trafficking, with over 40 tons of cocaine being seized in 2023 alone. According to the US Customs and Border Protection, cocaine ranks third in terms of the most seized drugs, trailing behind marijuana and methamphetamines. The US Attorney for the Southern District of California, Tara McGrath, expressed gratitude for the Coast Guard’s efforts in combating drug cartels, emphasizing the impact of preventing such large quantities of cocaine from reaching American shores and streets.

The implications of this significant seizure cannot be understated. With fewer people having access to this toxic drug and hundreds of millions of dollars prevented from fueling cartel activities, lives will undoubtedly be positively influenced. These recent events underscore the need for increased vigilance and collaborative efforts to curb the surging trade of cocaine, which continues to pose a grave threat to society.