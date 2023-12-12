Majority of US Teens Claim to be Obsessed with Video-Streaming Apps

According to a recent survey conducted the Pew Research Center, a significant number of US teenagers admit to spending an excessive amount of time on video-streaming apps. The study, which gathered responses from nearly 1,500 teenagers aged between 13 and 17, revealed that 20% of the participants claimed to be “almost constantly” using platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, YouTube emerged as the most widely used platform among American teens, with 93% of respondents stating that they regularly access the video-streaming service. Impressively, 16% of the teenage participants admitted to visiting or using YouTube almost constantly, showcasing the app’s popularity with the youth demographic.

Meanwhile, TikTok emerged as the second-most popular app, with 63% of teens declaring their usage of the short-video platform owned ByteDance. Snapchat and Meta’s Instagram followed closely with 60% and 59% usage, respectively. It is notable that 17% of TikTok users also claimed to access the platform almost constantly.

Interestingly, the survey brought to light a decline in Facebook’s popularity among teenagers. The study revealed that the share of teens using the Meta-owned social media app had dropped from 71% in 2014-2015 to a meager 33%. Although Instagram, another Meta-owned platform, witnessed growth in usage during the same period, it failed to compensate for Facebook’s decline. Instagram’s usage peaked at 62% in 2022 but slightly dipped to 59% in 2023, as reported in the survey.

The findings also shed light on gender differences in app usage among teenagers. The study revealed that teenage girls were more inclined to use apps such as BeReal, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook, while boys were more interested in video game-centric messaging and social apps like Discord and Twitch.

Additionally, the survey highlighted varying usage patterns among different racial and ethnic groups. Approximately 80% of black, 70% of Hispanic, and 57% of white teenagers reported using TikTok. Hispanic teens also displayed a higher preference for the Meta-owned WhatsApp messaging service compared to their black and white counterparts.

Overall, these survey findings emphasize the growing influence and obsession with video-streaming apps among US teenagers, shaping their social media and internet habits in the digital age.