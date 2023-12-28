Delhi’s IGI Airport Faces Delays Due to Persistent Fog

Summary: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is experiencing significant flight delays for the second consecutive day as dense fog envelops the city. The delays affect both domestic and international flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for dense fog in the morning hours over the next few days, with rain expected in other parts of Northwest and Central India. However, Delhi is unlikely to receive rainfall.

Delhi’s IGI airport has been grappling with extensive flight delays as dense fog continues to shroud the national capital. This situation has persisted for two consecutive days, affecting both arrivals and departures, including domestic and international flights. Passengers have faced inconvenience as the airport struggles to cope with the challenges posed reduced visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an orange alert for dense to very dense fog during the morning hours on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for dense to moderate fog on Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists anticipate that dense to very dense fog will persist over Northwest India in the next four days, with isolated light rainfall expected in other regions of Northwest and Central India from December 31 to January 2, 2024.

However, it is important to note that Delhi is not likely to experience any rainfall during this period. Weather scientists have highlighted the possibility of moderate to dense fog on December 30 and 31, with some improvement anticipated thereafter. While a marginal drop in maximum and minimum temperatures is expected during this time, the situation is predicted to gradually improve as the dense fog begins to dissipate.

As the city braves the fog-induced flight delays, passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest information from airline operators and consider adjusting their travel plans accordingly. The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers traveling through Delhi’s IGI airport.