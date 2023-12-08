X Sees Record Sign-Ups Despite Advertising Revenue Loss

According to a report from the New York Times, X (formerly known as Twitter) faces the risk of losing up to $75 million in advertising revenue the end of this year. However, despite this setback, X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that the platform has seen an astonishing 10 million sign-ups in December alone.

While X does not typically release user data, this surge in sign-ups demonstrates that the platform continues to attract new users. Yaccarino’s disclosure of the figure is a significant move, especially considering the challenging advertising landscape the company is currently facing.

In recent months, major brands such as Apple, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment, Paramount Global, and IBM have paused their advertising campaigns on X. This decision came after billionaire owner Elon Musk’s controversial statements on the platform, where he appeared to support false claims about Jewish people.

Media Matters, a watchdog group, further exposed ads from prominent companies appearing next to X posts that supported Nazism. In response, X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, accusing them of defamation.

The company’s efforts to combat these challenges and maintain user growth are commendable. The record-breaking sign-ups in December indicate that there is still a strong demand for X, despite the recent controversies and revenue losses.

As X continues to navigate these difficult waters, it will be interesting to see how the platform adapts its advertising strategy and rebuilds its relationships with major brands.