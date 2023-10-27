Where to Watch Week 9 College Football Games: OVC Edition

Are you excited to catch all the action in Week 9 of college football? Look no further! We have all the details on where you can watch four thrilling games featuring teams from the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference).

If you’re a Fubo and ESPN+ subscriber, you’re in luck! You can enjoy college football games all season long on these platforms. They provide an excellent streaming experience, ensuring that you don’t miss any exciting plays.

Here are the games you can watch this week:

1. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials – Saturday, October 28, at 12:00 PM ET

2. UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs – Saturday, October 28, at 1:30 PM ET

3. Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers – Saturday, October 28, at 3:00 PM ET

4. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels – Saturday, October 28, at 3:00 PM ET

All these games will be available for live streaming on ESPN+. So, make sure you have your subscription ready to enjoy the exhilarating matchups.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch these games on regular TV channels?

A: No, these games are exclusively available for live streaming on ESPN+.

Q: How can I sign up for Fubo and ESPN+?

A: You can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ on their respective websites. Please note that charges may apply for these services.

Q: Are there any other college football games I can watch?

A: Yes, Fubo and ESPN+ offer a wide range of college football games throughout the season. You can check their schedule and catch all the action.

Get ready for an exciting week of OVC college football! Don’t miss out on the electrifying games and be sure to tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ for all the live streaming action.