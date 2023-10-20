How to Watch OVC College Football Games in Week 8

If you’re a fan of college football and are looking forward to catching some exciting action from the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) in Week 8, we’ve got you covered! Here are the details on how to watch the upcoming games.

First up, we have the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, at 2:30 PM ET. You can catch all the live action on ESPN+.

Following that, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be facing off against the UT Martin Skyhawks on the same day at 3:00 PM ET. This game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Another game to look forward to is the matchup between the Bryant Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers. This game is also scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, at 3:00 PM ET. Like the previous games, it will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Lastly, we have the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders taking on the Tennessee State Tigers at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21st. This game can also be watched via ESPN+.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the exciting OVC college football games this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

So, get ready to cheer on your favorite OVC teams and enjoy all the thrilling college football action!

Definitions:

– OVC: Ohio Valley Conference

– ESPN+: A streaming service that offers live sports events and original programming.

