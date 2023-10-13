Week 7 OVC College Football Games: How to Watch

As we enter Week 7 of the college football season, there are four games featuring teams from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) that fans can look forward to. Here is a rundown of the matchups and where you can catch them on TV.

The first game on the schedule is the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs. This game will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 1:30 PM ET. You can watch the action live on ESPN+.

Next up, we have the Eastern Illinois Panthers facing off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Kickoff for this game is also on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM ET. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch the game.

In the third game of the day, the Lindenwood Lions will go head-to-head with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. This matchup will begin at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. Once again, you can watch the game on ESPN+.

Lastly, we have the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the Tennessee State Tigers. This game is scheduled for Saturday, October 14 at 6:00 PM ET. Make sure to tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action.

If you want to watch college football throughout the entire season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms provide access to a wide range of college football games, allowing you to enjoy the sport all season long.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to watch these exciting OVC matchups. Stay tuned for some thrilling college football action this weekend!

Definitions:

– OVC: Ohio Valley Conference, a collegiate athletic conference in the United States

Sources:

– ESPN+, Fubo