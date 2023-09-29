How to Watch Week 5 College Football: OVC Games

Are you looking for information on how to watch all the Week 5 college football action? We’ve got you covered! Here, we provide details on how you can watch all three games involving teams from the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).

The first game to watch is the matchup between the Austin Peay Governors and Lindenwood Lions. It will take place at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30. You can catch the game live on ESPN+ through their streaming service.

The second game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers facing off against the Northwestern State Demons. This game will kick off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30. Like the previous game, you can stream it live on ESPN+.

Finally, the third game of the day is between the Tennessee State Tigers and UT Martin Skyhawks. It will also start at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30. You can watch this game live on ESPN+ as well.

If you want to enjoy college football games throughout the entire season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms offer extensive coverage of college football and will allow you to catch all the upcoming games.

So, get ready to watch Week 5 college football and cheer on your favorite OVC teams!

