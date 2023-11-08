A Powerhouse Gaming Desktop at an Unbeatable Price

If you’re in the market for a gaming desktop that can handle the most demanding games with ease, then look no further. The Skytech Pro Eclipse gaming desktop is currently on sale, offering a massive $300 discount. This means you can grab this high-performance machine for just $3,299.99 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $3,599.99.

What sets the Pro Eclipse apart from other gaming PCs is its impressive specifications. Powered the Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, this 13th Gen Intel powerhouse boasts 24 cores and 32 threads, allowing it to reach speeds of over 5.8GHz when turbocharged. This means you’ll experience lightning quick response times even during intense gameplay.

The graphics capabilities of the Pro Eclipse are equally impressive. It features the NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card, which comes with 24GB of next-gen GDDR6X VRAM and a massive CUDA core count. This enables smooth gameplay at the highest settings, with advanced ray tracing and DLSS 3 enhancing every detail, from shadows to reflections.

In terms of storage and memory, this gaming desktop doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, offering lightning-fast read and write speeds, ensuring you can start gaming in seconds. Additionally, the Pro Eclipse is equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, providing ample memory to handle even the most chaotic online multiplayer games.

To keep the system cool under pressure, Skytech has included a 420mm all-in-one liquid cooler. This ensures that the overclocked i9-13900K CPU remains icy even during demanding gaming sessions. The desktop also comes with an 850W 80+ Gold certified power supply, offering clean and efficient power to fully utilize the capabilities of the RTX 4090 and Core i9.

As an added bonus, the Pro Eclipse includes a high-performance gaming keyboard and mouse, allowing you to jump right into the action without any additional expenses. It also comes pre-installed with Windows 11, providing a streamlined interface and advanced gaming features.

With its top-tier components, impressive performance, and a $300 discount, the Skytech Pro Eclipse is a fantastic choice for gamers looking to take their gaming experience to the next level. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal!

FAQ:

Q: Where can I purchase the Skytech Pro Eclipse gaming desktop?

A: You can find the Pro Eclipse on sale on Amazon.

Q: What are the main features of the Pro Eclipse?

A: The Pro Eclipse features an Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card, 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 420mm all-in-one liquid cooler.

Q: Does the Pro Eclipse come with a gaming keyboard and mouse?

A: Yes, the Pro Eclipse includes a high-performance gaming keyboard and mouse at no extra cost.