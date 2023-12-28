The Most-Watched Food Videos of 2023: A Mouthwatering Journey

In a year full of culinary delights, North Jersey residents couldn’t resist indulging in the most-watched food videos of 2023. From classic Italian eats to oversized tacos, these mouthwatering videos captured the attention of millions. As we recap the year’s most popular food content, get ready to embark on a tantalizing journey through the flavors of North Jersey.

Starting off the list at number 10 is Franco’s Metro, an Italian food institution that has been serving the Garden State for over 50 years. With dishes like Lump Crab Carbonara and Veal Chop Parmigiana, it’s no wonder this cheesy, carb-loaded video gained 84,900 views. The decadent pastas, homemade pizzas, and outrageously buttery garlic knots showcased in the reel left viewers craving a taste of Franco’s Metro.

Next up, we have Tito’s Burritos Fat Tacos, where size matters. These foot-long Mexican bangers gained 88,200 views, proving that residents of New Jersey love oversized foods. Available in flavors like the Fat Amy and the Fat Bastard, these tacos left viewers drooling and satisfied.

Miracle on Valley, the annual Christmas-themed pop-up bar inside Gus’ Last Word, took the spotlight with 133,000 views. The festive drinks like the Christmaspolitan and Naughty and Nice shots, accompanied a slow-motion popcorn chicken dunk, created a magical experience that viewers couldn’t resist.

At number 7, Walnut Street Bagels & Co. unveiled their unique take on the classic bagel, loaded with truffles, kimchi cream cheese, and more. The Cacio e Pepe bagel, Monte Cristo on a deep-fried French toast bagel, and Filipino Breakfast Sandwich showcased in the video gained 137,000 views, solidifying Walnut Street Bagels & Co. as North Jersey’s hottest new bagel spot.

Kenko Sushi, Lincoln Park’s most famous hole-in-the-wall, stole the show with their outrageous sushi rolls, earning 140,000 views. While it’s debatable if they truly serve the best sushi in the state, the massive rolls showcased in the video indicate that they are definitely worth a try.

Bloom Chicken made waves with their fancy fried chicken bento box. Served in five flavors and elegantly arranged, this sampler of upscale boneless fried chicken bites gained 190,000 views. Paired with the saucy Monster Chicken Sandwich, Bloom Chicken’s offering proved that fancy fast food can be oh-so-satisfying.

Grumpy’s Pizza Co. wowed viewers with their 32-inch pizza, a gargantuan pie that takes up the entire pizza oven while cooking. This mammoth creation, originally designed as a food challenge, earned 235,000 views. The size comparison with humans and a regular pizza left viewers astonished at the sheer scale of Grumpy’s creation.

Social Hub, an Indian food sports bar in Parsippany, made waves with their unique fusion menu. Classic global bar bites reinvented with South Asian twists, such as Chicken Tikka Pizza and Truffle Mushroom Naan, earned 400,000 views. This one-of-a-kind dining experience showcased the best of Morris County’s culinary scene.

As we bid farewell to 2023, these food videos remind us of the incredible culinary delights North Jersey has to offer. From Italian classics to oversized tacos and fusion creations, these dishes have tantalized taste buds and left viewers eager for more. Get ready to experience the flavors of North Jersey like never before.