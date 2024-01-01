Survey Shows Increase in Religious Intolerance Towards Muslim Community in Brazil

A recent survey conducted the Anthropology Group on Islamic and Arab Contexts at the University of São Paulo reveals a concerning rise in religious intolerance towards the Muslim community in Brazil. The survey, which included 310 Muslim Brazilians, found that 70% of the respondents knew someone who had experienced religious discrimination since the beginning of the war in Gaza. The war, which began with an attack the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, has led to an increase in tensions and the conflation of Palestinian identity with Muslim identity.

As a result, Muslim Brazilians have reported various incidents of harassment and insults. Women, in particular, have reported slightly higher rates of religious intolerance. Many Muslim women have shared that they are now being called derogatory names like “Hamas daughter” or “Hamas terrorist”. Additionally, about 60% of the respondents stated that they have personally experienced some form of offense, whether on social media or in their daily lives at work, home, or in public spaces.

The issue of Islamophobia gained national attention when a video circulated on social media showing an altercation between a Muslim woman and a resident of Mogi das Cruzes, a suburb of São Paulo. The incident escalated into physical violence, with the Muslim woman being attacked and insulted. She reported that the fight was initially sparked an argument between their children, but quickly turned into an attack on her religion, as she was referred to as a “terrorist”.

Religious intolerance in Brazil is not limited to the Muslim community, as the government report highlighted that it affects individuals from various backgrounds, including those of African origin, Indigenous, Roma, immigrant, converted, atheist, agnostic, and non-religious individuals. However, the recent rise in religious discrimination towards Muslims is a cause for concern.

Brazil has a predominantly Christian population, but it has a long-standing Muslim community that arrived during the transatlantic slave trade and later through waves of immigration. The exact number of Muslims in Brazil is unknown, with estimates varying. Nevertheless, it is crucial for the country to address the issue of religious intolerance and promote greater understanding and acceptance among its diverse population.