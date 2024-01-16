Saving Water: A Gender-Neutral Approach

Social media users are expressing outrage over a recent post Auckland Council-controlled organization Watercare, which some claim is sexist. The post, shared on Watercare’s social media platforms, suggests that women should take shorter showers because 27 percent of their power bills are used to heat water. While the intention was to promote water conservation, the post has sparked controversy.

Watercare’s head of communications, Rachel Hughes, clarified that the post was part of their ongoing “Make Every Drop Count” campaign aimed at encouraging customers to save water. Hughes explained that the post was inspired a trend on social media that suggests women prefer hotter showers than men. By resharing a meme and highlighting potential cost savings, Watercare hoped to remind women of the benefits of shorter showers.

However, many social media users criticized the post as sexist, arguing that men also take long showers and that hot showers are not exclusive to women. Some users called for the immediate deletion of the post, while others questioned the approval process behind its publication.

Hughes addressed the criticism and assured the public that men are not exempt from their messaging about short showers. She emphasized that both women and men are featured in Watercare’s social media content and advertising.

It is important to note that Watercare occasionally tailors its social media content to specific target audiences to ensure it resonates with them. However, their overarching goal is to promote water conservation for all residents of Auckland.

Watercare’s communication strategies have recently gained attention for their direct approach. In a previous social media campaign, they named and shamed certain suburbs for contributing to sewerage problems discarding fats, oils, and grease down their drains. This tactic aimed to empower residents to be more mindful of the impact of their actions on the sewage system.

As the debate continues, Auckland Council has yet to comment on the matter. It remains to be seen how Watercare will address the concerns raised social media users while maintaining their goal of promoting water-saving practices for all residents, regardless of gender.