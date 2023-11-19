Celebrating Tradition: The Calgary Wranglers Introduce New ‘Outlaw’ Jersey

The Calgary Flames American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers, has recently unveiled an exciting addition to their jersey lineup. The team took to social media on Wednesday to showcase their striking new black alternate jersey, paying homage to the Flames’ iconic flaming horse logo.

The ‘Outlaw’ jersey features a sleek black base accompanied vibrant red and yellow accents, creating a visually stunning contrast. At the forefront of this eye-catching design is a fiery steed, reminiscent of the beloved flaming horse logo that graced the Flames’ jerseys from 1998 to 2006, affectionately known fans as “Blasty.”

What sets the Calgary Wranglers’ jersey apart is its distinct twist on the classic logo. The wide, angled red and yellow striping of the horse gives it an added touch of dynamism, injecting even more color into the design compared to the Calgary Flames’ current alternate jersey.

To complete the ensemble, the team will be sporting black gloves and a sleek black helmet, creating a cohesive and formidable look. The Wranglers’ players will have the opportunity to don this striking jersey 12 times throughout the season, with its highly anticipated debut scheduled for November 25th against the Abbotsford Canucks.

The introduction of the ‘Outlaw’ jersey not only adds a fresh aesthetic to the Wranglers’ lineup, but it also serves as a powerful symbol of the team’s connection to the Flames and their shared tradition. By incorporating elements from the Flames’ iconic past, the Wranglers’ alternate jersey pays homage to the history and success of the NHL club.

FAQ:

Q: What makes the Calgary Wranglers’ ‘Outlaw’ jersey unique?

A: The Wranglers’ ‘Outlaw’ jersey features a fiery steed logo with wide, angled red and yellow striping, reminiscent of the Flames’ beloved flaming horse logo from 1998 to 2006.

Q: When will the Calgary Wranglers debut their new alternate jersey?

A: The Wranglers will first wear their ‘Outlaw’ jersey on November 25th against the Abbotsford Canucks.