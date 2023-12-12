New Drama Series “Toxic Town” Explores Environmental Scandal and Legal Battle

A new drama series titled “Toxic Town” is set to shed light on the scandalous waste spillages in Corby, Northamptonshire, and the subsequent legal battle that has been likened to the infamous ‘Erin Brockovich’ case. The series boasts an all-star cast, including Aimee Lou Wood, Jodie Whittaker, Robert Carlyle, Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie, and Outlander star Lauren Lyle.

The series, penned acclaimed writer Jack Thorne (known for his work on “Help” and “His Dark Materials”), is being produced Netflix-backed Broke & Bones production outfit, led Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

The story revolves around the closure of one of Europe’s largest steelworks in the mid-1980s and the subsequent demolition of the site as part of an urban regeneration program. During this process, waste was transported through populated areas using open lorries. The consequences were devastating, as rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby were discovered to be three times higher than those in surrounding areas. In response, 18 families filed a lawsuit that eventually resulted in a victorious ruling in the UK’s High Court in 2009. A settlement was reached a year later.

Thorne, who also wrote the critically acclaimed Channel 4 series “The Accident,” considers the Corby Poisonings to be a “defining moment in history.” With production already underway since the summer, this gripping drama series aims to bring attention to the environmental and legal challenges faced the residents of Corby.

“Toxic Town” promises to be a compelling exploration of the devastating effects of industrial pollution, the resilience of communities, and the pursuit of justice. As audiences eagerly anticipate the series’ release, viewers can look forward to being captivated the stellar performances of the cast, including Lauren Lyle in her latest venture following her success in Starz’s “Outlander” and her BAFTA Scotland award-winning performance in ITV’s “Karen Pirie”.