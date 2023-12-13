Netflix’s New Series “Toxic Town” Adds Outlander Star Lauren Lyle to All-Star Cast

Toxic Town, Netflix’s upcoming series based on the true story of the 2009 Corby poisonings scandal, has just added Outlander star Lauren Lyle to its all-star cast. Deadline reports that Lyle, who is known for her role as Marsali in Outlander, has landed an unconfirmed role in the new series.

The four-part limited series, which has already begun filming in the UK, will also feature Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, The Full Monty’s Robert Carlyle, Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Our Flag Means Death’s Rory Kinnear, and Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle.

The story of Toxic Town revolves around the toxic waste contamination that occurred in the Northamptonshire town of Corby. The town was once the location of a major steelworks until it closed in the early 1980s, leaving behind a significant amount of toxic waste. The local council spent years trying to clean up the waste, but it had already spread and affected the health of the community.

In a groundbreaking court case, the council was found to be negligent, and it was also established for the first time that there was a direct link between the toxic pollution and birth defects. The series aims to shed light on this environmental tragedy and its impact on the affected community.

With the addition of Lauren Lyle to the cast, Toxic Town continues to assemble a talented lineup of actors. As the series delves into the gripping story of the Corby poisonings scandal, viewers can expect powerful performances and a thought-provoking exploration of the consequences of environmental negligence.

Toxic Town is penned Jack Thorne, known for his work on Enola Holmes and His Dark Materials, and is set to be a gripping and impactful series. With its star-studded cast and important subject matter, it is definitely one to watch out for on Netflix.