How to Watch Outlander Season 2 Online: A Complete Guide to Streaming

If you’re a fan of the hit show Outlander and are wondering how to watch Season 2 online, look no further. We have all the streaming details you need right here. After a highly acclaimed first season that left viewers on a cliffhanger, the second season of Outlander returned in 2016 with even more thrilling adventures, passionate romances, and heartbreaking plotlines.

In Season 2, Claire and Jamie find themselves in France, trying to stop the Jacobite Rebellion led Prince Charles Stuart. Immersed in the lavish lifestyle of French society, they navigate through plots, intrigues, and politics while also preparing the Highlanders for the Battle of Culloden, which they ultimately lose to the British. This season delves deeper into the emotional complexities and self-awareness of war’s inevitable damages.

The talented duo of Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan reprise their lead roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser, with an ensemble cast that includes Duncan Lacroix, Andrew Gower, Stanley Weber, and Rosie Day, among others. Tobias Menzies also returns, delivering a chilling performance as the sadistic Black Jack Randall.

To watch Outlander Season 2 online, you can stream it on Netflix. Simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan of your preference:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard without ads)

– $19.99 per month (premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The standard plan with ads provides access to most movies and TV shows, but you will encounter ads before or during the content. The standard plan without ads allows you to watch in full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously. It also offers the option to download content on two devices and to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan, on the other hand, allows for four supported devices at a time, with content displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and have the option to add two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

Outlander’s captivating synopsis reads: “The story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is