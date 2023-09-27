How to Watch and Stream Outlander Season 1 on Netflix

If you love historical romance, you’re in luck. Diana Gabaldon’s book, Outlander Season 1, which made its way to the screen in 2014, is now available to stream on Netflix. The show has had a long-lasting impact, with audiences still searching for platforms to watch and stream it online.

Outlander Season 1 tells the story of Claire Randall, a nurse during World War II who mysteriously finds herself transported to 18th-century Scotland. She becomes enamored with the Highland culture and historical events of the era, eventually falling in love with a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser. Their relationship undergoes numerous trials and tribulations, influenced the rise of the Jacobites and other social and historical factors of the time.

The lead actors of Outlander Season 1 are Catriona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, and Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser. The season also features a talented cast including Tobias Menzies, Graham McTavish, Stephen Walters, and Gary Lewis.

To stream Outlander Season 1 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan, such as $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium). Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with various features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices at a time, but it includes ads. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows you to download content on two supported devices, with the option to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan offers the same features but for four supported devices at a time, with content displayed in Ultra HD. It also allows downloads on up to six supported devices and the option to add up to two extra members.

