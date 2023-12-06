Homophobic Harassment on TikTok Leads to Forced Fleeing

In a disturbing trend, viral TikTok videos in Ethiopia have led to homophobic harassment, forcing individuals to flee the country for their safety. One young Ethiopian man, known as Arnold to protect his identity, experienced firsthand the consequences of a video of him dancing with another man being shared without his consent. Homosexuality is illegal in Ethiopia, and the videos sparked a torrent of homophobic hatred and threats towards Arnold.

The videos were shared on Instagram before being posted to TikTok, where they quickly gained widespread attention. Arnold expressed fear and anxiety as his sexual identity was exposed to the public. In Ethiopia, neighbors often take matters into their own hands, leading individuals to live in constant danger.

As the videos continued to circulate, Arnold faced violence and an attack that left him injured. He eventually fled the country with the help of a group of European-based Ethiopian queer volunteers called House of Guramayle. The group works to secure funds and safe passage for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking refuge outside of Ethiopia. The volunteers, who were among the first to notice the harassment on TikTok, emphasize that Arnold’s experience is shared many queer Africans.

This issue is not isolated to Ethiopia, as a Ugandan lesbian named Celia shared similar experiences of homophobia and harassment on TikTok. Uganda has strict anti-gay laws, and same-sex relationships are illegal. Celia and her girlfriend were arrested after being reported a neighbor and faced threats of imprisonment. Both Arnold and Celia illustrate the alarming consequences of the viral videos on TikTok, which expose individuals to hate and violence.

The impact of these videos is particularly concerning because they remain on the platform for an extended period, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views. House of Guramayle is working with TikTok to report and remove content promoting violence against LGBTQ+ individuals. However, without significant changes to content monitoring, the risk of more harmful videos slipping through the moderation process remains.

TikTok, while declining an interview, refers to its existing community guidelines and its work with global organizations to ensure fair and equitable policies. However, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect vulnerable individuals from the dangers of homophobic harassment on the platform.