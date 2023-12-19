Elderly Residents Facing Eviction After Drastic Rent Increases

In a shocking turn of events, dozens of elderly residents living in a senior living community in Rolesville are at risk of losing their homes. The Grande at Granite Falls, once hailed as affordable housing for individuals aged 62 and above, has recently implemented a significant increase in rental rates, leaving many seniors unable to afford their homes.

Maria Alvarez, a 70-year-old resident who has been living in the community since 2016, shared her distress over the sudden spike in rental rates. Previously, her monthly rent was around $740, gradually increasing over the years. However, last month, she received a notice stating that her rent would be raised to an astonishing $1,918 per month. With no response from the property manager after attempting to address the issue, Alvarez was left in a state of panic, fearing homelessness.

Another resident, Philomenia Inzeo, tearfully revealed the devastating impact of this rent increase on her life. Her rent skyrocketed from $918 to $1,447, making it impossible for her to afford the new rate on her fixed income. Inzeo expressed her profound disappointment and the fear of being forced to live in her car if she cannot find an affordable place to stay.

The situation has become dire, with approximately seven seniors already being forced to vacate their homes due to an inability to pay the exorbitant rent. With around 75 residents currently residing in the community, there is a growing concern about the number of seniors who may face eviction if they cannot meet the new rental demands.

Despite attempts to seek clarification and resolution, the news outlet WRAL has received no answers to their inquiries. Neither the property management group nor the community administration has responded to calls or emails.

This distressing situation highlights the vulnerabilities and struggles faced many elderly individuals living on fixed incomes. The residents of The Grande at Granite Falls are now left with the daunting task of either paying the unaffordable rent amount or finding alternative housing arrangements before the December 13 deadline. Urgent action is required to protect these vulnerable seniors from potential homelessness and to address the broader issue of affordable housing for the elderly.