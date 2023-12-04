New Article: Allegations of Donor Influence on Academic Freedom at Harvard University

A disinformation scholar, Joan Donovan, has recently filed a complaint against Harvard University, accusing the institution of infringing upon her right to free speech dismissing her. Donovan claims that her superiors at Harvard, driven a desire to maintain favor with Facebook and its current and former executives, soured on her as the university received a substantial pledge from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s charitable arm. This accusation brings into question the potential conflict of interest that arises when influential tech giants wield their power over research institutions.

As the research director of Harvard Kennedy School projects focused on mis- and disinformation on social media platforms, Donovan had raised significant funds through grants, testified before Congress, and provided expert commentary on television. Despite her contributions in an increasingly critical field, she was informed last year that her main project was being wound down and was instructed to cease fundraising efforts. This year, her position was completely eliminated, causing alarm among fellow researchers who recognized her pioneering work in an area sensitive to the powerful tech giants.

In a legal statement obtained The Washington Post, Donovan asserts that her troubles began after she acquired a collection of explosive documents known as the Facebook Papers and discussed their significance before a Harvard donor audience that included a former top communications executive from Facebook. While Harvard denies Donovan’s core claims and asserts that she was offered a chance to continue as a part-time adjunct lecturer, Donovan maintains that the elimination of her position was an outcome of her involvement with the Facebook Papers.

This case highlights the potential influence that Big Tech companies hold over research institutions and raises concerns about the preservation of academic freedom. Amidst increasing attacks on researchers in the field of social media platforms and claims of conspiracy and suppression of speech, it is imperative to ensure that academic institutions remain independent and focused on the pursuit of knowledge.

