Our Yorkshire Farm Star Amanda Owen Shares Update on Recent Storm Damage

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen, also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, recently took to Instagram to provide an update on the effects of Storm Ciaran on Ravenseat Farm. The storm brought powerful winds of up to 100mph across the UK, causing widespread damage, including fallen trees, power outages, and severe flooding in certain areas. Despite the challenging weather conditions, Amanda shared that her family had to continue their work on the farm in Upper Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

In her post, Amanda mentioned that they had to “batten down the hatches” and face the elements head-on. However, the rain did not deter them from their duties and the family continued to work and play on the farm. Amanda shared heartwarming photos of her daughters collecting eggs, helping with the horses, and engaging in various tasks around the farm. Amid the rain and muddy conditions, they even found time to enjoy themselves, playing amongst the trees and cuddling with their pet dog.

Amanda’s followers, who had not heard from the family in a while, expressed their joy at seeing their updates. Many left comments expressing how much they missed the Yorkshire Shepherdess and her TV show. Some even joked about the challenging weather, noting that it’s just “big coat weather” for Yorkshire folk.

Although Our Yorkshire Farm was canceled in December 2022 following a TV schedule reshuffle, Amanda and her eldest son Reuben are set to make a comeback on a new Channel 4 show called Our Farm Next Door. The show will document their journey of renovating a farmhouse they purchased during the last series. Filming has already begun, and the show is expected to air next year.

Regarding personal matters, Amanda and her husband Clive recently announced their separation after 21 years of marriage. However, they continue to co-parent and work together on the farm, prioritizing the happiness and well-being of their children.

FAQ:

Q: What was the recent update from Amanda Owen about?

A: Amanda Owen shared an update on the effects of Storm Ciaran on their farm.

Q: How did the family handle the bad weather?

A: Despite the terrible weather, Amanda mentioned that their work on the farm continued as they “batten down the hatches.”

Q: Is Amanda still working on TV shows?

A: Yes, Amanda and her eldest son Reuben are set to appear on a new Channel 4 show called Our Farm Next Door.

Q: How did Amanda and her husband Clive announce their separation?

A: Amanda took to Instagram to confirm their separation and emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and working together on the farm.

Q: When will the new show featuring Amanda and Reuben air?

A: The new show is expected to air sometime next year.