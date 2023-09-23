Electric Cars: Dispel Rumors and Reaffirm Commitment to Net Zero

In a recent conversation among government ministers, Transport Secretary Mark Harper confirmed that there are no plans to row back on the promotion of electric cars. This statement comes amidst rumors and concerns about the government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions targets.

The discussion began with Chancellor Rishi Sunak expressing a sense of unease regarding the progress towards net zero. Harper responded reassuring him and dispelling any doubts, stating, “Good news! As transport secretary, I’ve just scotched these rumors that we’re rowing back on electric cars.”

The conversation then turned to the importance of the net zero goal and the responsibility that all government ministers share in achieving it. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick remarked, “We all are. I blame the last government.” He further emphasized that most of the ministers present were also part of the previous government.

However, there was a momentary confusion as Environment Secretary Grant Shapps momentarily forgot his new role as defence secretary. This led to some lighthearted banter among the ministers. Shapps, despite the confusion, reiterated his commitment to the environmental cause, saying, “As environment secretary, I’m also against it,” referring to rowing back on electric cars.

The discussion concluded with a profound statement from Attorney General Suella Braverman, who asked her colleagues to consider the gravity of the situation. She posed the question, “What’s worse? Keir Starmer being PM? Or the planet dying a fiery death?” Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch acknowledged the importance of Braverman’s argument, stating, “I mean, when you put it like that.”

This reaffirmation of commitment to electric cars as a vital solution in achieving net zero emissions is an encouraging sign. It underlines the government’s determination to prioritize sustainable transportation and combat climate change.

Definitions:

– Electric cars: Vehicles that are propelled electric motors and are powered electricity stored in rechargeable batteries.

– Net zero: The state in which the greenhouse gases emitted human activities are counterbalanced the removal of an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Sources:

– (No source URLs available)