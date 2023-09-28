The Future of Red Bull’s Formula 1 Driver Line-Up: A Closer Look

The recent performances of Liam Lawson as a stand-in driver for Formula 1 (F1) has created disappointment over the shape of Red Bull’s four-driver line-up for 2024. Although the team has confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as next year’s AlphaTauri drivers, there is still room for last-minute alterations, especially considering the uncertain form of the currently injured driver who was perceived as Sergio Perez’s biggest threat.

The focus for Red Bull should not be solely on shuffling its pack for 2024, but rather on developing a broader driver strategy. While Red Bull’s junior program has produced remarkable successes in the past, it now faces stiff competition from well-established and well-run junior programs. Therefore, Red Bull should prioritize its selection and recruitment process to secure promising talents for the future.

One key factor that still remains uncertain is Ricciardo’s comeback. Although Red Bull has been encouraged his rehabilitation and test performances, it is unclear how he will fare in actual races. Lawson has impressed with his performances as a substitute driver, but it is important to note that he has had more opportunities to showcase his skills compared to Ricciardo.

Tsunoda’s underlying performance advantage is still evident, regardless of who his teammate is. Perez, on the other hand, has been underperforming and might benefit from being moved on. However, if his contract prevents him from being demoted to AlphaTauri, it might be more sensible for Red Bull to continue with him for one final season and reassess his performance in 2024.

Although Lawson has shown potential, there are other deserving drivers who should be considered for a seat in Red Bull’s stable, such as Alex Palou. Palou’s performances in IndyCar and his calm driving style make him a suitable candidate for F1. Additionally, his ability to handle difficult situations and his analytical approach to racing would be valuable in the demanding environment of Red Bull.

While it is uncertain how the driver line-up will evolve, it is clear that Lawson has proven himself as a quality driver in his short F1 career. Red Bull should carefully consider its options and make strategic decisions to ensure a competitive and successful team in the future.

