LinkedIn’s Influence Growing Among Lawyers

LinkedIn has become an influential platform for lawyers, providing a space for in-depth discussions and fostering communities of legal professionals. As the ABA Journal has witnessed, the use of LinkedIn among lawyers has steadily increased over the past few years. With a growing follower count of nearly half a million, the platform has proven to be more than just a place for professionals to showcase their resumes.

To provide readers with a glimpse behind the analytics curtain, the ABA Journal has identified the top LinkedIn posts of 2023 based on clicks, comments, and reactions. Interestingly, there is minimal overlap between these categories, highlighting the diverse interests and opinions within the legal community.

Some of the most clicked posts include a law firm’s boycott of on-campus interviews at Harvard Law due to the congressional testimony of its president, the story of a successful immigration lawyer who uses the color pink to brand her law firm, and the case of Peter Park, potentially the youngest person to pass the California bar.

Posts with the most comments covered a range of topics, including the relationship between U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and billionaire Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, the lack of diversity in federal district courts, and Thomas’ participation in donor events organized the Koch network.

In terms of reactions, the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg garnered significant attention, along with discussions about the legal battles surrounding the iconic Barbie doll and the passing of former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

LinkedIn’s growing influence among lawyers is evident through the engagement with these top posts of 2023. It serves as a platform where legal professionals can connect, share insights, and contribute to important conversations within the legal community. To stay in the loop, follow the ABA Journal LinkedIn page and participate in the ongoing discussions.