How to Stream the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin College Football Game

Are you ready for the highly anticipated college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin? If you’re looking to stream the game, we’ve got you covered. As more people choose to cut the cord and ditch traditional cable or live-streaming services, finding the best way to watch your favorite sports events can be confusing. Luckily, we’re here to help you navigate the streaming landscape.

The best streaming option for watching the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game is DIRECTV STREAM. This live TV streaming service offers a 5-day free trial, making it the perfect choice to catch the action without committing to a long-term subscription. DIRECTV STREAM provides a wide range of cable channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. You can even upgrade to packages that include specialized sports networks like the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, and more.

What sets DIRECTV STREAM apart is its free trial. Unlike other streaming services, you won’t be charged for upgraded plans during the trial period. This means you can sign up for the top-tier Premier package, enjoy all 140 channels for five days, and then cancel if you choose.

If you’re considering other streaming options, here are a few alternatives:

– Fubo: $84.99 per month, with at least a one-day free trial

– Sling TV: $40 per month, with 50% off the first month (NBC is only available in 11 media markets)

– Peacock: $11.99 per month for Peacock Premium Plus (NBCU channels only)

– Hulu + Live TV: $69.99 per month

– YouTube TV: $72.99 per month

So, grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and get ready to watch the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin college football game. Don’t miss a single moment of the exciting action on the gridiron!

FAQ

What time does the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game start?

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Which TV channel will broadcast the game?

You can catch the game on NBC.

Is there a betting line for the game?

Yes, the current betting line is Ohio State -14.5 with an over/under of 45.5. Please note that odds and lines are subject to change. Visit draftkings.com/sportsbook for more details.

Can I watch the game on Peacock?

Yes, tonight’s game will be simulcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Is there a free trial for DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-day free trial, allowing you to experience the service before committing to a subscription.