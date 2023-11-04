How to Stream the Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Game

If you’re an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, you won’t want to miss the upcoming game against Indiana. But with the ever-changing landscape of streaming services, it can be confusing to determine the best way to watch the game. Fortunately, as an expert in streaming services, I’m here to help you find the most affordable and convenient options to stream the game.

Paramount+: Your Best Streaming Option

For the Ohio State vs. Indiana game, the best streaming option is Paramount+. This streaming service offers two packages: the ad-supported Essentials tier and the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime. Opting for the latter package will grant you access to the game and all the football action on CBS, along with a plethora of streaming exclusives and a vast library of content from Paramount.

The best part is that Paramount+ offers a 30-day free trial for both packages. This means you can enjoy the game and all CBS football throughout the month of September without any additional cost. So, mark the date and make the most of this streaming option.

Best Streaming Option for All College Football Games: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re a die-hard college football fan and not just interested in Ohio State games, DIRECTV STREAM is your go-to streaming service. With the most extensive selection of top cable channels among its competitors, DIRECTV STREAM ensures you won’t miss any college football action.

The basic Entertainment package includes major network channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, along with ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Additionally, you can upgrade to other packages for access to specialized networks like the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and more.

DIRECTV STREAM offers a unique advantage with its 5-day free trial. You can sign up for any package without worrying about being charged for upgraded plans. So, you can seize the opportunity and enjoy the top-tier Premier package, which typically costs $154.99 per month, for five days and then cancel if you no longer wish to continue.

Other Streaming Options

In addition to Paramount+ and DIRECTV STREAM, there are a few other streaming options available for the Ohio State vs. Indiana game:

– Fubo: Offering a one-day free trial, Fubo is priced at $84.99 per month.

– Hulu + Live TV: With a monthly cost of $69.99, Hulu + Live TV provides a wide range of channels.

– YouTube TV: YouTube TV is another option, priced at $72.99 per month.

With these options at your disposal, you can choose the streaming service that best suits your preferences and enjoy the Ohio State vs. Indiana game from the comfort of your home. Don’t miss a moment of the action!