How to Stream the Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Game on Peacock

The Big Ten’s new $7 billion media rights deal has brought about changes in the broadcasting landscape of college football. This season, Ohio State has played games on both CBS and NBC, and now Buckeye fans will have the opportunity to watch their team exclusively on Peacock as they take on Purdue.

For those unfamiliar with Peacock, it is a streaming service from Comcast and NBCUniversal. It offers next-day streaming of shows from various NBCU networks like NBC, USA Network, and Bravo, as well as live streaming of cable channels like REELZ and the Hallmark Channel. Peacock also boasts a strong library of classic shows and original programming.

In terms of sports, Peacock offers exclusive events and simulcasts games from NBC channels. This includes Big Ten football games, over 50 streaming-only B1G men’s and women’s basketball contests, international soccer matches, the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” and WWE pay-per-view events.

To watch the Ohio State vs. Purdue college football game, the only streaming option available is Peacock. You can sign up for Peacock Premium, which includes ads, for $5.99 per month, or Peacock Premium Plus, ad-free, for $11.99 per month. While it may not be ideal to have to subscribe to a new service for one game, Peacock offers a relatively affordable option compared to other subscription video-on-demand platforms.

If you choose to subscribe to Peacock, not only will you be able to watch the Buckeyes take on the Boilermakers, but you’ll also have access to a wide range of other sports content, making the subscription worth considering for sports fans.

So, if you’re looking to stream the Ohio State vs. Purdue game, Peacock is the way to go. Tune in and cheer on your favorite team!

