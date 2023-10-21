How to Stream the Ohio State vs. Penn State College Football Game

Today is game day for the highly anticipated matchup between the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions. This game holds great significance as the winner will have a strong chance to control their own destiny in the Big Ten East, the Big Ten Conference, and potentially the College Football Playoff.

With cord-cutting becoming increasingly common, finding the best way to stream the game may seem confusing. Thankfully, I can help guide you through the best and most affordable streaming options.

The best streaming option to watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State game is DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-day free trial. Unlike other networks, Fox does not have its own subscription streaming service, making DIRECTV STREAM the most reliable choice. This live TV streaming service provides the most top cable channels and includes major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as sports channels such as ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. If you want to upgrade, there are additional packages available with channels like the ACC Network and Big Ten Network.

What makes DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial special is that you can sign up for any package without being charged for upgraded plans. For example, you can sign up for the Premier package, which usually costs $154.99 per month, and enjoy all 140 channels for five days before canceling.

Alternatively, there are other streaming options to consider. FuboTV offers a one-day free trial for $84.99 per month, Sling TV is available for $40 per month with a 50% discount on the first month (Fox may not be available in all areas), Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month and includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, and YouTube TV is priced at $72.99 per month.

No matter which option you choose, be prepared to have an exciting viewing experience for this highly anticipated game. Let’s enjoy the matchup and cheer for our teams!

Definitions:

– Cord-cutting: The practice of canceling traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

– Big Ten East: A division within the Big Ten Conference, one of the Power Five conferences in college football.

– College Football Playoff: An annual tournament to determine the national champion of college football.

– Streaming options: Online services that allow users to watch live TV or on-demand content over the internet.

